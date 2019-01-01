Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's injury-hit squad travel to Selhurst Park as they seek to continue their unbeaten Premier League run

travel to face at Selhurst Park on Wednesday with the intention of getting back to winning ways in the .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side defied injury problems to earn a commendable 0-0 draw at home against on Sunday but saw fourth place handed to as a result.

They will seek to maintain the pressure on the Gunners in London, where they meet a Crystal Palace side in high spirits after a 4-1 win over Leicester and a lengthy undefeated run.

Game Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, February 27 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast on television but will be available to live stream through NBC Sports Gold.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or streamed live.

Squads & Team

Position Crystal Palace players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Guaita, Speroni Defenders Sakho, Tomkins, Riedewald, Dann, Van Aanholt, Souare, Wan-Bissaka, Ward, Kelly Midfielders Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, Meyer, Kaikai, Townsend, Sako Forwards Zaha, Benteke, Ayew, Wickham, Batshuayi

Crystal Palace have a number of issues in their defence, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Martin Kelly are significant doubts after missing the trip to Leicester. Mamadou Sakho limped off in that encounter and is a further worry.

Possible Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Dann, Van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw, Dalot, Young, Rojo Midfielders Pogba, A. Pereira, Fred, Gomes, Garner, Greenwood Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford, Chong

Manchester United are in the midst of an injury crisis after seeing Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford suffer problems at the weekend against Liverpool. A late call will be made on Rashford but the others will miss out.

Nemanja Matic and Antonio are sidelined, while Matteo Darmian and Phil Jones are not fit enough to play.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, will not be risked.

Even youngster Mason Greenwood is struggling with a problem.

Marcos Rojo, however, is available again.

Possible Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pereira, McTominay, Pogba; Chong, Lukaku, Sanchez

& Match Odds

Match Preview

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after his side’s goalless draw with Liverpool on Sunday that he had never experienced anything like the bad luck the Red Devils did in that encounter.

The Norwegian saw his side suffer an incredible four injuries over the course of the match, including three hamstring problems in the first half alone, which compelled him to use his substitutes early.

Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford all sustained problems, with Solskjaer left to lament: “Everything that could have gone wrong first half did go wrong.”

His side showed character to take a point from the match, but with as many as 10 players set to miss the midweek trip to Crystal Palace, he has pinpointed a couple of underperforming stars he wishes to see step up.

“It's a chance for them to play to their potential,” Solskjaer said of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, neither of whom has featured regularly under him.

“Reputation is one thing; the potential is high and I'm sure of that because the two of them are good mates.

“They linked up between them against Arsenal in the so hopefully Alexis and Rom can step up.

“This might be a chance for those two to find some form and give a selection headache for us when everyone gets fit again.”

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are unlikely to prove straightforward opponents, with the Selhurst Park side on a roll currently.

Roy Hodgson celebrated becoming the oldest Premier League manager ever in style at the weekend as his side steamrollered Leicester 4-1 away from home, with ex-Manchester United man Wilfried Zaha grabbing a double.

Palace, who are only six points clear of the drop zone, are now undefeated in six in all competitions, with their last loss inflicted by Liverpool at Anfield.

They will see Wednesday’s fixture against a wounded rival as another opportunity to claim a big scalp and to take a giant step towards survival.