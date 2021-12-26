Crystal Palace’s Zaha sent off against Tottenham Hotspur

Wilfried Zaha was given the marching orders in the ongoing Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger was dismissed by Jonathan Moss in the 37th minute for a second caution.

Zaha – who is expected to join the Cote d’Ivoire national team for January’s Africa Cup of Nations – was first cautioned in the 26th minute.

His attempt to win the ball from behind Davinson Sanchez got him in trouble as he stepped on the heel of the Spurs defender.

Eleven minutes later, he was sent off with a second yellow card.

Article continues below

Sanchez held the ball up on the touchline ahead of Zaha, who frustratedly shoved the defender and pushed him to the ground.

That is the fifth time the former Manchester United star has been sent off in all competitions for the Eagles while becoming the first player for the Selhurst Park heavyweights to be shown a red card on Boxing Day.

Goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura gave the home team a 2-0 lead into the half-time break at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.