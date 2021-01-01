Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: TV channel, live stream, team news & Liga MX Clausura final preview

The Mexican title will be decided on Sunday with La Machina carrying a slim advantage

Cruz Azul hosts Santos Laguna on Sunday in the second leg of the Liga MX final holding a 1-0 aggregate advantage that takes the club achingly close to ending a 24-year drought for the trophy.

Luis Romo provided the go-ahead goal in electric fashion on Thursday, nutmegging a defender amid a twisting run into the box before capitalizing on a fortunate bounce of the ball to find the back of the net. His effort provides favored Cruz Azul some added comfort at the Azteca Stadium in the return match.

However, Santos Laguna have been difficult to keep down during a magical run to the final.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

Game Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Date Sunday, May 30 Time 6:15 pm PT / 9:15 pm ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on TUDN USA or Univision. An online stream for the match will be available on TUDN App or Univision NOW.

US TV channel Online stream TUDN USA, Univision TUDN App, Univision NOW

Team news & rosters

Position Cruz Azul squad Goalkeepers Corona, Jurado, Gudino Defenders Rivero, Escobar, Dominguez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Martinez, Lichnovsky, Pena, Garcia Midfielders Yotun, Romo, Baca, Fernandez, Alvarado, Hernandez, Pineda Forwards Rodriguez, Gimenez, Angulo

Cruz Azul brings a healthy roster into the second leg, and while manager Juan Reynoso somewhat surprisingly did not start Gimenez in the attack after his semi-final heroics for the first leg, it's possible he changes tune for the second leg in a home environment where Gimenez could be more comfortable.

There will also be the decision of whether to play Ignacio Rivero as a full-back or pushed further forward into more of a wing role.

Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Corona, Escobar, Aguilar, Dominguez, Aldrete, Baca, Fernandez, Romo, Rivero, Rodriguez, Gimenez.

Position Santos Laguna players Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud Defenders Doria, Caicedo, Andrade, Rodriguez, Monjaraz, Orrantia, Govea Midfielders Torres, Otero, Valdes, Cervantes, Gorriaran, Munoz, Preciado, Ibarguen, Isijara, Prieto Forwards Aguirre, Ocejo, Jeraldino

Winger Brian Lozano is out for the season due to injury.

Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI : Acevedo, Orrantia, Doria, Caicedo, Monjaraz, Cervantes, Gorriaran, Valdes, Otero, Preciado, Aguirre.

Recent results & head-to-head

Cruz Azul & Santos Laguna last five results

Santos Laguna results Cruz Azul results (May 27) Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul (May 27) Cruz Azul 1-0 Santos Laguna (May 23) Santos Laguna 0-1 Puebla (May 22) Cruz Azul 1-0 Pachuca (May 20) Santos Laguna 3-0 Puebla (May 19) Cruz Azul 0-0 Pachuca (May 16) Santos Laguna 1-1 Monterrey (May 15) Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca (May 13) Santos Laguna 2-1 Monterrey (May 12) Cruz Azul 1-2 Toluca

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna head-to-head