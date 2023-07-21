Cristiano Ronaldo tops Instagram rich list ahead of Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi and rakes in a staggering £1.87m per post

Cristiano Ronaldo sits above Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi on the Instagram rich list, with the Portuguese pulling in £1.87m per sponsored post.

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner promotes the likes of sports website LiveScore, wellness brand Therabody and cryptocurrency exchange Binance on his social media account that boasts 597 million followers. That mass appeal has allowed the 38-year-old, who sat third on the Instagram rich list in 2019, to rise to the top of another notable chart.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jenner, who has 397m followers, sits just behind Ronaldo on £1.47m per post – as she promotes a number of brands, including her own popular cosmetics range and luxury fashion outlet Jean Paul Gaultier. Messi, who is now in America with MLS outfit Inter Miami, occupies third spot as the Argentine earns £1.38m for each of his sponsored posts.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The list, which has been compiled by HopperHQ, analyses data relating to average engagement, how often individuals post, industry variables and the number of followers one has. Selena Gomez (£1.35m) follows Messi in fourth, with film star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (£1.33m) completing the top five.

WHAT NEXT? Kim Kardashian - along with her sisters Khloe and Kendall - is also inside the top 10, as are pop stars Ariana Grande and Beyonce. Ronaldo tops the pile, with the legendary forward having also been named as the highest-paid athlete on the Forbes rich list back in May – with his contract at Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr earning him £177m ($228m) a year.