'Happy to score in our stadium!' - Cristiano Ronaldo revels in first home goal for Al-Nassr after stunning 30-yard free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his joy after scoring a tremendous 30-yard free-kick to help Al-Nassr to victory on Saturday.

Ronaldo equalised with long-range goal

Expressed his happiness on social media

Al-Nassr went on to win match

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star fired in a stunning set piece to pull his side level with Abha on Saturday before the Saudi Pro League title hopefuls struck a late winner from the penalty spot. Ronaldo took to social media to share his delight, writing in an Instagram post: "Great to get the win and so happy to score here in our stadium with our fans!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's goal was his first at Mrsool Park since joining the club in January. He now has nine goals from eight league appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are in action again on April 4 when they face Al-Adalah in their penultimate league game of the season. They are currently one point behind leaders Al-Ittihad.