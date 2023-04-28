Cristiano Ronaldo silences the critics! Portugal star responds to ‘kebab’ jibe with early goal as Al-Nassr rout Al-Raed to get title chase back on track

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a strong response to his critics when he helped fire Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win against Al-Raed on Friday.

Ronaldo scored early opener

Al-Nassr went on to win 4-0

Now three points behind league leaders

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo opened the scoring just four minutes into the Saudi Pro League match on Friday. Abdulrahman Ghareeb then doubled the home team's lead in the second half before Mohammed Maran and Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem both scored late goals to round off the evening for Al-Nassr.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's goal scoring display comes after Al-Nassr had to deny reports that the club's president said he felt "cheated" by signing the Portugal star on a massive contract. Musalli Al-Muammar was reported to have said: "I have only been cheated twice in my life, the first time when I asked for three kebabs they gave me only two, the second time when I signed Cristiano Ronaldo."

Ronaldo has faced criticism at Al-Nassr recently, with many calling for him to be expelled from Saudi Arabia after he made a controversial gesture, prompting the club to come to his defence. There have also been reports that Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez is going through a difficult moment, though his partner moved to dismiss the claims, saying: “The envious invent the rumour, the gossip spreads it and the idiot believes it.”

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Ronaldo's statement performance on Friday sealed a win which puts Al-Nassr three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad ahead of the latter's match on May 3. Ronaldo and his team-mates are in action against Al Khaleej on May 8.