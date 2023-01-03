WATCH: Looking smart! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives ahead of Al-Nassr unveiling at MRSOOL Park

Cristiano Ronaldo was suited and booted as he arrived at MRSOOL Park to be unveiled as a new player of Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo signs for Al-Nassr

Has already had medical

Will now be unveiled at stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar will be unveiled at Al-Nassr after moving on a free transfer following his exit from Man Utd. Ronaldo will receive the biggest salary in world football at the Saudi side and will reportedly earn close to £173 million per year at his new club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo will be unveiled in front of tens of thousands of fans at Al Nassr's home stadium. The former Man Utd man has already completed a medical and will wear the No. 7 shirt for the Saudi side.

WHAT NEXT? Al Nassr's next game is against Al-Tai on Thursday, although it's not clear yet if Ronaldo will be ready to make his debut in the fixture or if he will be given time to adapt to his new surroundings.