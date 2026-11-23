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Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has delivered a stinging assessment of his side's mental fragility after they squandered multiple leads in a breathtaking 4-4 draw against Atalanta. The Nerazzurri boss claimed his players "failed the exam" during a chaotic evening in Bergamo that saw them surrender a two-goal cushion on three separate occasions.

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Late collapse ruins Pio Esposito's hat-trick

Atalanta snatched a dramatic point in Bergamo through Charles De Ketelaere’s second goal and a stoppage-time penalty from Franck, cancelling out Petar Sucic’s spot-kick that had made it 4-2. That late collapse ruined a landmark evening for Pio Esposito, who followed up his strong Nations League displays for Italy by netting his first Serie A hat-trick.

Inter’s frustration was compounded by two penalty calls. The visitors felt Davide Zappacosta deserved a red card rather than a booking for a goal-line elbow clearance, before Alessandro Bastoni conceded the decisive late spot-kick for an unintentional handball with his arms raised above his shoulder.

Chivu slams 'soft and shallow' Nerazzurri display

Speaking to DAZN Italia, Chivu lambasted his side's lack of edge. "We were leading 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2, so this is the regret," Chivu said after the game. "We had an idea of what we should’ve done and did not do, we should’ve controlled the advantage, then when we felt them snapping at our heels, we immediately restored the two-goal cushion.

"I think we failed the exam in the final minutes. It’s hard to say why we were unable to control the lead. We have to congratulate Atalanta, as they sensed that we were a bit shallow, and pumped crosses into the box, put bodies in there, while we were a little soft compared to our usual approach.

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"I’m sorry, I see this as two gifted points, but we will learn from it and know now to let the intensity and mentality drop in the next games."

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He also pinpointed lapses at set-pieces and inside the box. "The second Atalanta goal came from a corner, identical to one where Pepo had just made a great save moments earlier, so we did not learn from it," Chivu continued. "When we got to 4-2, our defence was then static in a chaotic situation. We need a certain determination and focus in these situations, and we were negligent in that area today."

Chivu altered his wide setup late on, though he insisted mentality mattered most. "I felt we were suffering on the wings, partly because we were too soft, we were allowing the space to put the crosses in too easily. I decided to put Marcus Thuram wide to help out Djed Spence in the final stages," Chivu added. "It’s a matter of desire to go into the duels, to be more determined, not just put bodies behind the ball, because if you don’t have the right intensity then a single error can be costly."

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Defensive leaks undermine Inter's high ambitions

Although this marked Inter’s first draw of the season alongside 11 wins and three defeats in all competitions, their rearguard struggles stand out. They have leaked 17 goals in 12 Serie A matches - more than any other top-six club.

Asked whether that defensive record concerns him more than the dropped points, Chivu demanded a swift reaction. "We are conceding too many goals for a club that has high ambitions, but we must do like we did in Rotterdam and with Como, respond to a setback, not look over our shoulders to the past. We must learn that we cannot just control a situation, we’ve got to keep giving 100 per cent until the final whistle," the Inter coach concluded.

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Focus turns to restoring intensity for upcoming fixtures

Inter must now turn the page quickly without dwelling on missed opportunities, using previous bounce-back displays in Rotterdam and against Como as their blueprint. With 11 victories from 15 games across all competitions, Chivu's side remain formidable when focused, provided they cut out individual errors and maintain full intensity until full-time.