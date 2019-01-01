Crisis looming at AFC Leopards as players protest unpaid match winning bonuses

Goal understands that Ingwe players were begged by the coach to play against Tusker in a match they lost 2-0 on Sunday

AFC management is working hard to contain a week-long go-slow by the players, Goal has established.

Sources within the team who spoke off the record, claim that the players took to the pitch to face on Sunday under protest as they are owed allowances dating back to the start of the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Leopards lost the Tusker game 2-0, with all goals coming in the first half.

The fiasco was a result of a stand-off the previous day, when the players refused to train and demanded the management address them on the pressing matter.

“We have not received a satisfactory explanation from the management on the way forward. We are only playing the games because the coach says we have to play,” said one player who spoke to Goal but did not want to be named.

“Now that the current officials may be leaving the office with elections looming, there is a chance that we will never receive our dues.

“I don't know how things will be against (in the final match of the season) but the coach is insisting that we play and complain later.”

Efforts by Goal to reach out to Ingwe officials on the matter bore no fruits as numerous phone calls went unanswered.

The AFC Leopards situation highlights the cash flow problems in Kenyan football, with , , and players among those owed money by the respective clubs' management.