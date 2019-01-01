Crisis again as Gor Mahia players down tools ahead of RS Berkane match

The Kenyan champions are due to face the visiting Moroccan side in the first leg match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday

players have stayed away from training demanding for accrued salary and allowances.

The Kenyan champions are due to take on Renaissance Sportive Berkane of in a crucial first leg match of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

However, none of the players reported to training on Saturday at the Camp Toyoyo. A senior player, who sought anonymity, has exclusively revealed to Goal that they are not ready to play without their money.

“We cannot be giving our best and the management takes us for a ride, no, this has to stop. We have not been paid our league and Caf allowances as promised and the management has decided to keep silent on the matter. We have opted to stay at home as well.

“This is something that they could have sorted out a long time back but they keep on playing games on us, they are forgetting we can do it (play games) better,” the player told Goal.

Article continues below

Three weeks ago, the players skipped training ahead of their league match against Kakamega and threatened to boycott the then Caf Confederation Cup Group D match against Petro Atletico of Angola.

However, they were talked to honor the two matches by the office after receiving part of their salary and allowances.

Whether the club will bow to the players' pressure and pay barely 24 hours before match day is yet to be seen.