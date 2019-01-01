Crested Cranes squad for Cecafa Women's Championship announced

The regional tournament will be held in mid-November in Tanzania with only four countries having confirmed participation

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has revealed the provisional squad ahead of the Cecafa Women's Championship in .

35 players have been summoned and will start their non-residential training on Thursday, an exercise which will take place for five days before residential training resumes.

“I thank Fufa for entrusting me with the duty of leading the team and also bringing in Ayub Khalifan into the technical bench. We hope to bring the championship crown home,” Bulega told reporters after announcing the squad.

are in Group B as well as , Ethiopia and Djibouti while in Group A there is Tanzania, Burundi, Zanzibar and South Sudan as competitors.

The regional tournament will be held between November 14 and 23, and all matches will be played at Chamanzi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania are the defending champions of the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Irene Atumango (Lady Doves), Vannesa Karungi (She Corporate)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate), Mercy Nabulobi (UCU Lady Cardinals), Margret Birabirwa (Muteesa 1 Royal), Marion Amangat (Olila High School), Brendah Nandagire (Uganda Martyrs), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School), Grace Aluka (Maroons Women Football Club), Aisha Namukisa (Kawempe Queens)

Midfielders: Asia Nakibuka (Kawempe Muslim), Sarah Nakuya (Nkumba University), Norah Alupo (Saviors), Zaina Nandede (She Kataka), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Esther Beatrice Adokole (She Kataka), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Harriet Nakuba (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabumba (She Corporate), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Rashidah Nankya (Uganda Martyrs), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Zainah Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim), Mable Kusasira (Kampala Queens)