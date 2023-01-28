Cremonese vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Cremonese against Inter on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on Cremonese in a league fixture at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Saturday.

Inter head into this fixture after a shock defeat to Empoli at home which might prompt them to adopt a cautious approach.

They are 13 points behind league leaders Napoli at the halfway stage and cannot afford to slip up any further if they are to keep their Scudetto hopes alive.

All eyes will be on Lautaro Martinez, as the striker has been involved in 11 goals in his last nine Serie A matches against promoted opponents, including one against Cremonese in the first meeting on 30 August.

On the other hand, the hosts are yet to win a match in Serie A this season and are languishing in the bottom spot with just eight points from 19 matches.

They are nine points away from safety and new manager Davide Ballardini has got a mountain to climb. Nonetheless, he has started hitting the right chords as Cremonese knocked out Napoli in the Coppa Italia and then held Bologna for a draw in Serie A.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Cremonese vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Cremonese vs Inter Date: January 28, 2023 Kick-off: 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT / 10:30 pm IST Venue: Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona

How to watch Cremonese vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1, with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Cremonese team news and squad

Cremonese will miss Charles Pickel due to suspension whereas striker Cyriel Dessers remains a doubt with a muscular injury. Daniel Ciofani might be handed a start if Dessers misses out.

Possible Cremonese XI: Carnesecchi; Bianchetti, Chiriches, Ferrari; Sernicola, Benassi, Castagnetti, Meite, Valeri; Okereke, Ciofani

Position Players Goalkeepers Radu, Sarr, Saro, Ciezkowski Defenders Vasquez, Aiwu, Lochoshvili, Bianchetti, Ndiaye, Valeri, Sernicola, Quagliata, Fiordaliso Midfielders Ascacibar, Castagnetti, Escalante, Milanese, Valzania, Bartolomei, Acella, Ghiglione, Baez, Bounaiuto, Zanimacchia, Politic Forwards Afena-Gyan, Dessers, Okereke, Tsadjout, Di Carmine, Ciofani

Inter team news and squad

Inter will be without the services of Marcelo Brozovic with a calf strain while Stefan de Vrij is also out with an injury. Nicolo Barella will have to sit this one out due to booking accumulation.

Romelu Lukaku is likely to be benched after he has scored just one goal this season and has drawn a blank in his last six league appearances.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko