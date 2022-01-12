Mali's 1-0 win over Tunisia saw referee Janny Sikazwe twice blow his whistle for full-time before the 90th minute in a bizarre and controversial end to the Afcon group-stage clash.

Zambian official Sikazwe initially blew his whistle to indicate the end of the match in the 85h minute, before play resumed after the error only for Sikazwe to again blow before the 90th minute.

The game finished after the second mistake, with around 17 second of normal time still on the clock, sparking outrage from Tunisia's players and coaching staff, who were attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

What's happened?

There was huge controversy in the Afcon group-stage fixture between Mali and Tunisia, with Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe at the centre of all the drama.

Sikazwe blew for full-time before the 90th minute on two occasions, the second time to officially signal the end of the match despite there being around 17 seconds of normal time remaining.

There was also the potential for stoppage time to be added, with VAR checks having taken place, as well as a red card being issued and two penalties being awarded.

Will the game be replayed?

There were suggestions that the final minutes of the match would be resumed, despite the game having ended and the players having left the field.

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba had been holding a post-match press conference before it was reportedly interrupted as CAF officials contemplated the scenario of a resumption.

Indeed, around 20 minutes after full-time the Mali players reemerged onto the pitch at Limbe Stadium, seemingly willing to see out what was left on the clock.

Tunisia reportedly refused, however, with the game officially ending as a 1-0 win for Mali.

