Fan View: 'Craziest own goals' - Ghana Premier League videos trigger match-fixing suspicions

Footage of some matches in the Ghana elite division last weekend has triggered concerns about the credibility of the domestic league

Hearts of Oak may have been crowned as Ghana Premier League champions on Saturday but it is an alleged match-fixing scandal that is the leading football trend on Monday.

On Saturday, Inter Allies lost 7-0 to Ashanti Gold, with two of the goals being own goals from defender Hashmin Musah.

Viral social media videos of the goals have raised eyebrows as they appeared to have been conceded in a very casual manner.

Another video showing Legon Cities' goals scored in their 3-2 win over Eleven Wonders in Obuasi to avoid relegation also drew the attention of Ghana's football fraternity.

Thousands of people have taken to social media to react to the "suspicious" goals on the final matchday of the 2020-21 season.

Below are the best reactions:

The video circulating is embarrassing, to say the least. This is a repeat of what transpired in 2007 when we had the cricket scorelines. — #TheNabilaShow (@Muftawu_Nabila) July 19, 2021

Igniting passion and creating wealth for everybody...the only league that matters. #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/ZMR2zFNMi5 — Kwame Idan Raul (@Kwameidan) July 19, 2021

When people dedicate time and work to promote our league then silly things like this come out, it's frustrating. Shame on whoever was behind those games — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 19, 2021

I am more interested in the Ghana FA's response!



Nothing more! — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) July 19, 2021

Not surprised by what happened in Obuasi. Lots of matches were fixed in the second round of the league. The FA just failed to act on it or investigate it. 😡 — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) July 19, 2021

This is shocking! Ei pic.twitter.com/AgVXMcdDbd — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) July 19, 2021

The FA, I am told, will invite and cooperate with the Police CID to launch an immediate investigation into the matter (alleged match-fixing). — Daniel Oduro (@Daniel_Oduro) July 19, 2021

Too many match fixing in the Ghana 🇬🇭 Premier League and the other competitions.



Top club officials, players, journalists/reporters, fans amongst others are all involved in this mess.



This is beyond sad. I am very embarrassed.

We can't continue like this 😪😭😭😭😭 — Nuhu Adams 🍁 (@NuhuAdams_) July 19, 2021

I learned Betika decided to take off matches involving @AshantiGoldSC_ from their betting list after someone in Ghana staked 20,000 cedis and won a correct score in their 5-2 defeat to @LegonCitiesFC .



Betika traced the number and it was an influential member of @AshantiGoldSC_ . — Nuhu Adams 🍁 (@NuhuAdams_) July 19, 2021