Crawley Town star David Sesay set to turn down Harambee Stars call

The uncapped 20-year-old is grateful for Kenya's interest but wants to help make sure his league one side are not relegated

David Sesay is reportedly considering turning down 's call to face in the Afcon qualifiers to help his team Crawley Town fight relegation.

According to the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old, who is a target for West Bromwich Albion, is committed to see his team stay in the league two considering the fact that they are just nine points above the relegation zone.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars is set to take on Black Stars of Ghana in their last Group F match of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, two days before Crawley face Lincoln, and Sesay does not want to inconvenience his club.

Sesay is among the new players, in the 24-man provisional squad named by Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne to prepare for the match against Ghana. The defender, who has impressed playing as a left back for his team, has however, thanked the Football Kenya Federation and coach Migne for the invite.

Already Kenya and Ghana have qualified for the Afcon finals set for June.