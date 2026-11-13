'Don't let him dictate!' - Wales boss Craig Bellamy reveals tactical blueprint to stop Man City star Erling Haaland again as he warns Norway will be out for 'revenge' in Nations League clash

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Craig Bellamy has delivered a stern warning to his Wales squad, insisting that Norway will be desperate for retribution in their upcoming Nations League encounter. The Dragons secured a memorable victory over the Scandinavians last month and must now repeat the feat in Oslo to avoid the looming threat of relegation.

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Bellamy outlines the plan for Haaland

Wales are preparing for a high-stakes Nations League showdown in Oslo this Saturday, with manager Bellamy acutely aware of the threat posed by Erling Haaland. The Manchester City talisman has been in devastating form for both club and country this term, racking up 17 goals already. However, he was successfully nullified by Ben Davies and Ben Cabango during Wales' 2-1 victory in Cardiff six weeks ago, and Bellamy believes his side can repeat that defensive masterclass by being aggressive.

'Drive up and don't let him dictate,' Bellamy said. 'It's easier said than done. You can't have him dictating the game. That's true of all players, really, but it's much harder when someone is getting in your face and stopping you from having time on the ball. It is a collective responsibility, not just an individual one.'

Tactical discipline and spatial awareness

Wales claimed a memorable 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture in Cardiff on October 1 thanks to goals from Daniel James and Neco Williams either side of an Oscar Bobb strike, leaving both sides locked on three points at the bottom of Group A4 - with Wales sitting third ahead of fourth-placed Norway, behind second-placed Denmark on six points and runaway leaders Portugal, who have already booked their quarter-final spot with 12 points.

'You have to consider the distance between Ethan [Ampadu] and Haaland,' Bellamy explained further. 'You can't open up the middle too much because balls are going to come into his feet. You have to get your distances right, be side-on, and make sure you're aware of his runs. He has the ability to take a team on, but he also has the willingness to make those runs. It's also important how we use the ball. If we use it well, develop our possession and move up the pitch, he has to work. He has to run and get back.' Such meticulous attention to detail is essential when facing a prolific striker who stands as the Nations League's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals to his name.

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Bracing for a Norwegian backlash

While Wales celebrated their win in October, Norway have suffered an uncharacteristic dip in form, enduring three consecutive 2-1 defeats - twice against group leaders Portugal alongside that setback in Cardiff. It marks a sharp contrast for a side that has been remarkably consistent in recent years, having even reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup before bowing out to England.

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'I'm sure they will want it [revenge] but that's football,' Bellamy remarked. 'I think we were only the third team to beat them in a number of years, which shows how consistent they've been. It's now three defeats in a row for them, which isn't something they're used to. If I were them, my message would be about putting that right against us.'

Norway's long-term threat remains

Following Saturday's showdown in Oslo, both nations will conclude their group campaigns on November 17, with Wales hosting Portugal while Norway travel to face Denmark. Despite their current precarious position in Group A4 - where both sides are battling to avoid the drop to League B - Bellamy remains a firm admirer of the Norwegian setup.

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'They're progressing, and with the age profile of the squad, they'll be around for a while,' the Wales manager added. 'There are young Norwegian players coming through left, right and centre. They have players at clubs that win things. We're talking about Champions League winners and Premier League winners. Those players will feel no different when they come into the international team and expect to win.'