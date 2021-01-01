'They need our help!' - Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos concerned by COVID-19 in India
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos expressed his concern regarding the Covid-19 situation in India.
On Friday, the Spain international footballer shared a link to the UNICEF website that urged people to donate to help with the pandemic emergency in India.
In recent weeks, the second wave of the virus has hit India badly. On Thursday, the country recorded around 386,000 cases and 3498 deaths.
What did Ramos say?
The Blancos defender, who is recovering from a calf injury, tweeted, "Deaths and infections continue to rise in India. UNICEF fears that India will become the country with the highest death rate among children under 5 in the world. They urgently need our help."
