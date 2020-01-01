Covid-19: How will KPL calendar look after coronavirus curfew?

Chances are still there that the top tier might be played to completion after the pandemic subsides

The Football Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League ( ) are currently in a tug of war regarding the fate of the top tier.

The latter insist they are the supreme football organ in the country and have the right to make decisions affecting the game, while the top-flight administrators insist they have a contract over those rights which expires on September 24.

Why has the KPL been ended due to Covid-19?

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) communicated to the FKF on April 26, asking the way forward regarding the top tier as well as domestic competition, with the deadline for reply set for May 5.

"We would like to enquire about the current situation of your national league/National Cup (ranking, number of pending matches etc..) as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalise those competitions be it through completion or annulment," Caf said in a letter to FKF and obtained by Goal.

It is for this reason the federation went on to crown as champions, insisting there is no chance football will be played in the country in May or June.

"How can you fix the 10 or 11 matches that were remaining when we will not be able to play football in May and June? It will not be possible," FKF president Nick Mwendwa told Goal.

"Gor Mahia will be crowned, we will forward their name to Caf... There is no debate about these issues."

However, the KPL is adamant the league can still be played and the decision made by the FKF is beyond their legal mandate.

"It is still too early to consider the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Kenyan football as a case of force majeure. If in any case, it were so, KPL would stand to be guided by Clause 9.1 of the FKF-KPL Agreement which provides direction on our obligations in the event of a force majeure," the KPL said in a statement

"As stipulated in Clause 2 (a) of the FKF-KPL Agreement, which states, 'to ensure KPL as the owner thereof has the exclusive, full and unhindered right to manage the Kenyan Premier League in accordance with the rules and regulations of KPL, FKF, Caf and Fifa' as well as Clause 2 (d) of the same agreement which states 'to ensure there is no undue interference by FKF or other officials or third parties with KPL management of the Kenyan Premier League' FKF is obligated to respect KPL’s mandate of running their competition."

The KPL has since stated they will take legal action if the FKF does not change their stance while the latter insists the decision has been reached.

Could the KPL resume this season?

Many teams are willing to see the end of the current campaign which is remaining with about 10 rounds. It is the fairest way to end the season and will give some teams a chance to fight and achieve their targets.

The KPL insists there is no club which will have an advantage since there is no team currently training.

If the coronavirus pandemic situation improves and the infection rate goes down, there is a possibility the games can resume but as KPL CEO Jack Oguda says, they might be played behind closed doors.

"Many teams feel the league should be played to conclusion and it is the only right way of getting a deserving winner," Oguda told Goal.

"The government extended cessation for a further 21 days, so we will assess the situation after the 21 days are over. The matches can as well be played behind closed doors."

"At this stage, no team has an advantage over another as none have been training and the league needs only a maximum of six weeks to be concluded once a date for resuming matches has been set."

When could KPL fixtures resume in light of Covid-19?

On April 25, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi by three weeks. The movement in and out of the aforementioned counties is prohibited meaning teams will not access the sporting facilities in those areas.

Assuming that period is not extended, the soonest the KPL will resume will on May 17. The KPL will need a week to prepare meaning the games can be played from May 23. How long will it take to finish the 10 rounds?

"It remains the insistence of KPL that it is still possible to finish the league by the end of July 2020," the KPL states.

"The Government’s decision to extend countrywide curfew and isolation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Region and Mombasa County by 21 days, which expires on May 17, does not provide adequate reason to trigger knee-jerk reactions like ending the league without first exploring other avenues which would give teams a sporting chance."

Gor Mahia, who are leading with 54 points after 23 games, have big games against , Wazito as well as fellow title contenders FC and , which might determine their fate. For Kakamega , AFC and remain their trickiest opponents.

The Brewers will also have to beat Kakamega Homeboyz, K'Ogalo and Sofapaka to have a chance of securing 12th league title.

The league will need at least six weeks to be completed, if matches resume on May 23 with two round played every week, the league will end in the weekend of June 27/28.

If the league ends by the end of June, then clubs can have at least two months to prepare for the 2020/21 season which will most likely start in September.