Covid-19: How will Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Tusker end the season?

The coronavirus pandemic and the confusion emanating from FKF and KPL's tussle are issues surrounding the top-tier since the suspension

As Football Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League Management tussle over the fate of the 2019/20 season, clubs have found themselves in an unnecessary crossfire.

Although in the eyes of FKF the league is cancelled owing to the adverse effects of the coronavirus, , who are mandated to run the competition thinks the annulment of the league was done in a rush without deep consideration of the prevailing circumstances.

After Nick Mwendwa, the FKF President confirmed on Thursday Kenya was running out of time to conclude the suspended league, which was slightly past the half-way mark as when it was suspended, KPL moved to hit back at them claiming their decision was not based on any concrete basis.

KPL postponed fixtures

With the symbiotic fight between FKF and KPL raging on, just how will , AFC and conclude their season?

Gor Mahia, who were declared champions based on the first-round results, perhaps have every right to remain silent as their rivals read mischief on the part of FKF's decision.

But, again, if KPL manages to stop FKF's move, Gor Mahia will have to embark on their title defence with nine matches to play.

The last match for them would be against Tusker FC which is potentially expected to be the toughest tie. Other ties will involve Posta , , , , , Kisumu All-Stars, Wazito FC and Sugar.

For Tusker, who were third when the league was suspended with 46 points, 10 matches were still on their menu as they tried to wrestle the title from Gor Mahia.

Apart from the Gor Mahia tie, another tough match for them ahead was the one involving Kakamega who were second with a point more.

, Kariobangi Sharks, , KCB, , Zoo FC and Mathare United were the other remaining ties for the Breweries.

Although AFC Leopards were somehow out of the title race, the realistic target for them, if the season is to resume at all, will be the fight for a top-four position.

A return clash against their cousins Kakamega Homeboyz was also on the cards and their fans would have wanted to see them beat the Kakamega-based side to revenge the 1-0 first-leg loss.

, Katriobangi Sharks, Western Stima, , Mathare United, Posta Rangers, Nzoia Sugar, and KCB were the other remaining ties for the Anthony Kimani side.

The KPL-FKF tussle rages on

But even as the club's remain confused from the FKF-KPL tug of war, the league managing body wrote another letter on Friday which is testament they are not loosening their stand anytime soon.

“FKF’s decision to end the league, without consulting the Kenyan Premier League contravenes various clauses in the FKF-KPL Agreement and the SDT Ruling on the FKF-KPL Agreement. The clauses contravened were captured in the two letters that were sent to you on Thursday, April 30, 2020, which remain unanswered,” KPL stated.

“The FKF-KPL Agreement is clear on the obligations of KPL and FKF in as far as management of the Kenyan Premier League is concerned and, therefore, KPL would like clarification on which organ within FKF’s structure met, deliberated, and made a decision regarding the status of the league.”

AS FKF and KPL continue to flex their muscles as to who is powerful, and who has the mandate to run the league, clubs and stakeholders alike find themselves in deep confusion and the Covid-19 issue does not help matters at all.