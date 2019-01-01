Coutinho would never be welcomed back and Liverpool won't sell Salah - Murphy

The former Reds midfielder is not expecting a move to be made to bring the Brazilian back from Barcelona and sees the Egyptian forward staying put

Philippe Coutinho “would never be welcomed back at ”, says Danny Murphy, while Mohamed Salah will not be “remotely tempted to leave” despite being linked with .

Transfer talk at Anfield is starting to build again in the wake of the January window and ahead of the summer.

Among those to have been linked with a possible move to Merseyside is former favourite Coutinho, with the Barcelona playmaker having struggled to produce his best since swapping Anfield for Camp Nou.

Jurgen Klopp has previously sought to play down any suggestion of Liverpool looking to bring the Brazilian back, and Murphy doubts any deal would be done for the 26-year-old.

The ex-Reds midfielder told Sportingbet: “Coutinho would never be welcomed back at Liverpool.

“It hasn’t worked out for him at , but he made his bed by declaring how much he wanted to leave and now he has to sleep in it.

“I think even if Liverpool thought it was something they wanted, the fans would make it perfectly clear it wasn’t acceptable and would force them to pull the plug.

“The fans didn’t necessarily begrudge him his move to Barcelona, but he left himself no way to come back.”

While casting doubt over a possible retracing of his steps for Coutinho, Murphy has also poured cold water on the speculation surrounding prolific frontman Salah.

The Egyptian has passed the 20-goal mark once again for Liverpool this season and has firmly established himself among the global elite.

That has attracted interest from afar, with a potential swap deal involving Juventus forward Paul Dybala being mooted, but the 26-year-old is tied to a long-term contract and has offered no indication that he is looking to move on.

“I don’t see Salah being remotely tempted to leave Liverpool and the ,” said Murphy.

“I’ve seen reports that Juventus are interested, but that’s not going to happen.

“The Premier League is far more competitive and stimulating than and Liverpool are more capable of winning the than Juventus.

“Salah is a player who will always now be linked with Europe’s biggest teams, but he is happy at Liverpool and the fans love him.

“He’s playing the best football of his career at Liverpool.

“I don’t think it would ever be a Coutinho style situation, where he always wanted to play for Barcelona and forced through a move.”