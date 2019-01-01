Coutinho always happy to play with ‘superstar’ Neymar as Barcelona return talk builds

The Brazil international is being linked with a summer move to Camp Nou, with two international colleagues already in Catalunya welcoming the rumours

Philippe Coutinho considers Neymar to be a “superstar” and would welcome the opportunity to potentially play alongside a international team-mate at .

Speculation regarding a return to Camp Nou for the Paris-Saint Germain forward is building.

Neymar is said to want out of Parc des Princes after two seasons with the champions.

A retracing of his steps could be made, with those in Barcelona said to be exploring the possibility of putting a deal in place.

Coutinho has no knowledge of whether such moves are being made, but he is a big fan of an iconic countryman who has already shown that he is capable of improving any side in world football.

“To play with Neymar is incredible, he is a superstar,” Coutinho told Marca after helping Brazil to a 5-0 victory over at the Copa America.

“I don't know what will happen, but it's always a source of happiness to speak about playing with him.

“He's a player of another dimension and very important to any team he's on.

“Nobody can deny his qualities and his massive talent, and we all know that.

“Right now, we don't know what will happen but people are saying a lot of things.

“He's part of the group and he has been with the group but we haven't talked about this.”

Neymar has returned to the Brazil fold despite being forced to sit out a Copa America on home soil through injury.

Rumours are raging around him as he supports those chasing down another major international prize.

It could be that a big-money transfer has been agreed by the time he returns to Europe, with current Barcelona midfielder Arthur another of those who would like to be reunited with a familiar face at Camp Nou.

He said of the links to Neymar: “Of course I would like it. He is a great player.

“It's not only me, it's everyone.

Article continues below

“The more great players next to each other, the better.”

Neymar previously spent four years with Barcelona between 2013 and 2017.

In that time he took in 186 appearances and recorded 105 goals as part of the fearsome ‘MSN’ attacking unit alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.