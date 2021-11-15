Court releases FKF's Mwendwa on Ksh4m cash bail

A Nairobi court has released Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa on Ksh4 million cash bail on Monday after the state failed to get permission to hold him for a further two weeks.

However, the court ruled that the besieged federation official should not attend to any football activity and should also not set foot into his office located at Kandanda House

at Kasarani.

"I hereby direct that the respondent, Mr Nicholas Mwendwa Kithuku, be released on a bond of Ksh7 million and two sureties of a similar amount or cash bail of Ksh4 million as well as two contact persons," the court ruled.

"No access to his office and the building that houses the FKF offices. No access to all the workers of FKF and no address to the media at all.

"No attendance at any football-related activities until the ruling of November 17th, 2021."

Mwendwa has been under the hands of investigative authorities since Friday as he faces charges of financial malpractice. Apart from facing the charges, Mwendwa saw his regime disbanded by the Ministry of Sports following recommendations by an inspection team that was formed by the Sports Registrar.

Fifa's Stand

As the government tightens its noose on Mwendwa, Fifa has requested the reinstatement of the FKF national executive committee, as a lasting solution.

Although the Zurich based institution offered to be involved in the search for a solution, it took issue with the formation of a caretaker committee that replaced FKF's top decision making organ.

"Fifa understands the important role of your [MCabinet Secretary of Sports] office in ensuring that sports bodies in Kenya comply with the relevant applicable national laws," the letter read.

"As a matter of fact, Fifa did attempt to understand the situation presented to its administration at the end of 2019, taking into account the role of the Sports Registrar in view of the Sports Act.

"In this respect, Fifa has always kept an open-door policy to discuss any issue or concern that may affect football at the national level.

Article continues below

"I must highlight that the appointment of the so-called 'caretaker committee' by your office is undoubtedly contrary to our principles according to which all of our member associations, including FKF, are required to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence of any third parties."

Mwendwa was represented by lawyers Prof Tom Ojienda, Dr John Khaminwa, Erick Mutua, Mutula Kilonzo and Charles Njenga in the case.