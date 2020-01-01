County nomination process culminates as FKF nears repeat elections

Several aspirants have been cleared to contest for seats during the upcoming football elections set to kick-off on March 14

Aspirants from Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Nairobi West and Nairobi East Counties submitted their nomination papers to the Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board as the County nomination came to an end on Tuesday.

The scrutiny was observed by the Board’s Secretariat as the aspirants handed in their relevant documents. The aspirants were then handed acknowledgement slips after passing the eligibility criteria as stipulated in the electoral code.

Among the candidates who submitted their documents are Maurice Obweno, who will be contesting the chairperson’s position in Homabay County.

“The nomination process has been seamless and very efficient, the FKF Electoral Board has fulfilled its promise to conduct a free, fair and transparent process,” Obweno is quoted by the FKF official website.

A preliminary list of candidates is expected to be published on Friday, February 23, after which disputes related to the nomination process will be accepted by the Board.

National Executive Committee (NEC), as well as presidential aspirants, are expected to submit their nomination papers on Friday, and Saturday, as per the Electoral Calendar.

The final list of National and County candidates will be published on March 3.

County elections have been scheduled for March 14, while the national elections will be held on March 27.