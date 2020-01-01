County Governor Ottichilo promises Vihiga United support after promotion

The Western-based team has until November 13 to sign players to help them compete in the top-tier

Vihiga County under the leadership of Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo have expressed their delight after managed to defeat Kisumu All-Stars to get promoted to the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Despite winning the first leg 2-1, Kisumu All-Stars could not protect the advantage as they lost 2-1 in the return fixture and thus the tie ended at 3-3 after the two-legged affair, prompting the match referee to order for penalties in which Vihiga triumphed 5-3.

"Today is a happy day for the County Government of Vihiga and the Vihiga County sporting fraternity as a whole following the comeback of Vihiga United FC into the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League," Ottichilo said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"As a Governor, I wish to express my delight to the team for being the first team ever from the National Super League to earn promotion to the top-tier via playoffs.

"Their 5-3 post-match penalty win against Kisumu All-Stars in today's second league match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu is an excellent performance that deserves recognition."

The Vihiga County administrator has also lauded those involved in the fight for promotion and went on to promise support for the team in the forthcoming campaign.

"Special gratitude to the management of the team for their resilience, players for their hard work on and off the pitch, and to our dear fans who have always supported the team passionately," Ottichilo added.

"I wish to reiterate my continued support to the team especially in the upcoming 2020/21 FKF Premier League season to enable them to continue scaling to greater heights.

"With the County Government of Vihiga being the official sponsor of the team, I will ensure that my government continues to support it."

The Western-based side was relegated in the 2018/19 season and it is a theme of joy for the fans to see their team back on the Kenyan top-tier.

Vihiga win means three teams from the National Super League have been promoted.

Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were the first ones to be assured of promotion by the virtue of finishing in the first and second positions respectively. They took and Sugar places.

The 2021 season has been scheduled to start on November 20.