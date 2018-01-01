County Government suspends sponsorships for KPL side Vihiga United

The team has an approximated debt of about Sh11 million owed to hotels across the country as well as kit suppliers

The county government of Vihiga has reportedly suspended the funding of Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United.

A source privy to happenings at the Western-based side has exclusively revealed to Goal the tribulations the team is undergoing under the new regime following the exit of former governor Moses Akaranga.

"Since Wilberforce Ottchilo came in, things have not been good for the team. The funding has been on and off and has eventually been suspended.

“Right now things are thick for the team and honoring our match against Sony Sugar will be really tough.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the players refused to train, demanding for their dues that have accrued to an estimated Sh2million.

Efforts by the team's technical bench to convince them to train were unsuccessful. Goal.com can exclusively reveal that the team's bus is currently held at Kisumu Police Station after the club failed to pay Sh35, 000 following a routine service.

The club has given the county an ultimatum and if their grievances are not addressed then things might fall apart.