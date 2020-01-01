Cote d'Ivoire striker Ines Nehry the herione as Gyeongju pip Suwon

The Ivorian was a stand out as her effort steered her side to an away win in their latest South Korean fixture

Ines Nehry scored the winner for Gyeongju as they secured a 1-0 win at Suwon in Thursday's South Korean WK League encounter.

The Cote d'Ivoire international had arrived at Gyeongju Civic Stadium from Turkish side in 2018 and has continued to impress to help the Korean giants to a fine run this season.

Before Thursday's fixture, the Ivorian had scored two goals in 12 outings and last registered a goal in a 2-1 win at Seoul on August 10.

Nehry struck the winner in the 35th minute to ensure her Korean side record their fifth consecutive victories this season.

Nehry was involved in the match from the start to finish along with her compatriot Josee Nahi, who also played for the duration.

Both of them have now scored three goals each in 13 matches for Gyeongju this season.

The victory keeps Gyeongju four points adrift of leaders Incheon Red Angels with 20 points from 13 matches.

Up next, Gyeongju will aim to close the gap on the Incheon when they take on fifth-placed side Gumi Sportstoto on September 14.