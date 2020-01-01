Cote d'Ivoire duo Josee Nahi and Ines Nehry help Gyeongju pip Gumi Sportstoto

The Ivorian strikers found the back of the net as their South Korean side defeated their hosts to extend a fine run on Monday

Cote d'Ivoire internationals Ines Nehry and Josee Nahi were on target for Gyeongju as they secured a 3-1 victory at Gumi Sportstoto in Sunday's South Korean WK League encounter.

Nehry and Nahi joined the Korean giants at the Gyeongju Civic Stadium from former Turkish champions and Norwegian outfit Arna-Bjornar in the 2018 and 2019 seasons respectively.

The Ivorian duo was outstanding for their Korean outfit as they contributed eight and 14 goals in 17 and 25 appearances respectively to help Gyeongju finish as runners-up last season.

Having failed to register a goal so far this season, the striking pair opened their 2020 season goal account to power their side to a fifth win of the season in Sejong.

The visitors stormed into an early lead when Lee Jae-Ahn opened the scoring after just nine minutes against the hosts before Nehry doubled the advantage for Gyeongju in the 23rd minute.

After the restart, Nahi netted the third goal of the match to wrap up the victory for the visitors in the 66th minute despite the stunned hosts managing to grab a consolation goal two minutes from time.

The victory propelled Gyeongju to retain second spot on the league table after gathering 18 points from seven games and remain four points behind leaders Hyundai Steel Red Angels WFC.

Nahi was involved for 70 minutes of the match, while her compatriot Nehry, who played from the start to finish. Both of them have now scored a goal each in seven matches for Gyeongju this season.

Up next, they will hope to keep up their newly found scoring form when Gyeongju take on bottom-placed side Boeun Sangmu on July 27.