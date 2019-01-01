Cosmos Limited triumph to remain on course to clinch Division One title

Goals from Ryan Kariuki and Varees Aura in the 23rd and 62nd minutes receptively were enough to lift Cosmos past the Bankers

Cosmos Limited remained on course to clinch the Division One title of the Left Foot Sports league after a 2-0 win over Consolidated Bank at the weekend.

The win also enabled Cosmos to end ’s dominance run of 26 undefeated matches in the Division and are now positioned to lift the crown if they keep their good run until the end of the season.



In other Division One matches played at the same venue, West Ham United won 1-0 against Nyayo FC, Strath FC lost 2-1 to Saad Advocates, ICJ beat GreenZone Property 1-0, Rapid Rebels drew 1-1 with Madaraka United while Dayliff won 2-0 against Amiran Kenya.



Astral Aviation Limited were huge winners in Division Two after registering a 4-0 result against Hurlingham FC, Kingsway Tyres lost 2-0 to Advert Eyez, All Saints Cathedral also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Disciples FC while Safaricom Limited won 1-0 against Nyayo Kingdom Champions.



In Division Three, One Africa Logistics battled from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against Tropical Heat while M Kopa Solar won 2-0 against Red Catalans.



Nation Media Group suffered defeat in Division Four after going down 3-1 to Seacom FC, Senti Milan drew 2-2 with SportPesa Limited, South C Academy won 1-0 against Harleys Limited, Eco Bank lost 1-0 to Manarat, Creative Innovations lost 2-1 to Letshego Limited and Zamara Kenya drew 0-0 with Total Kenya.

