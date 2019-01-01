Cosmos Limited scoops team of the year in Left Foot Awards

West Ham United player James Kombo and Jeff Ooko of Madaraka United were named Most Valuable Players in Division One

Cosmos Limited clinched the team of the Year Award during the Left Foot Sports Award ceremony held in Nairobi.



Cosmos won the Division two league in the 2018 season to earn an automatic promotion to Division One. Their track record so far in the league has been amazing since they commenced from Division Five in 2015.



Cosmos came second in Division Five, and also finished second in Division Four in 2016, managed the third position in Division Three in 2017 before winning the Division Two league in 2018.



West Ham Utd was feted for winning Division One category, Astral Aviation Limited won the title in Division Three, Tradewinds Aviation Services won in Division Four while Selecta One Limited were crowned in Division Five.



Abdullahi Noor of Davis Shirtliff Limited won the Golden Boot Award in Division One after notching 20 goals, Ryan Kariuki of Cosmos Limited managed 16 goals to win the same in Division Two, Samuel Lemashon of Astral Aviation Limited was crowned the winner in Division Three after banging in 19 goals, Patrick Otame of Tropical Heat won in Division Four with 18 goals while Seth Ondieki Nyakweba of Selecta One was the winner in Division Five after managing 14.



The best goalkeeper award was won by Jorum Ozaze of Madaraka United in Division One, Alphonse Okoth of Cosmos Limited (Division Two), Anthony Ambale of Astral Aviation (Division Three), Samson Otieno of Cube Movers Limited (Division Four) while Vincent Omondi of Selecta One was the winner in Division Five.



Tom Mitiga of Strath FC was crowned the best defender in Division One, Douglas Amunala of Toyota won the award in Division Two, Brian Odhiambo was the winner in Division Three, Gerishon Sila of Total Kenya scooped the award in Division Four while Nicholas Koech of Tradewinds Training Services was the winner in Division Five.



Collated results; Best midfielder awards; Victor Mudanyi (Amiran Kenya, Division One), Chris Kakame (MP Shah, Division Two), Nigel Wafula (Nyayo Kingdom, Division Three), Muhideen Mohammed (South C Academy, Division Four) and Dan Kemboi (General Electric, Division Five).

Best Kitted teams award; (Division One), Harrison & Mathews (Division Two), Ola Energy Limited (Division Three), Diamond Trust Bank (Division Four) and Zamara Limited (Division Five).



Most Disciplined Team Award; Strath FC (Division One), Saad Advocates (Division Two), M-Kopa Solar (Division Three), Sea Submarine (Division Four) and Bamburi Cement Limited (Division Five).