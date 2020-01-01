Cosmos Limited crowned best winners after topping league

Ping Limited scooped the same award in Division Two carrying home Sh80, 000 during the award ceremony

Cosmos Limited were crowned the top winners in Division One league over the weekend.

During an award ceremony to honour best performers from last season, Cosmos came top in the division and earned a cash prize of Sh250, 000, West Ham Limited came second and won Sh75, 000 while Davis & Shirtliff came third to pocket Sh85, 000.

Ping Limited scooped the same award in Division Two carrying home Sh80, 000, Astral Aviation came second to pocket Sh50, 000 while Nyayo Kingdom Champions finished third to win Sh50, 000.

More teams

Tradewinds Aviation Services were the winners in Division Three and thus pocketed Sh75, 000, Samba FC came second (Sh15, 000) while Kopa Solar carried home Sh20, 000 after finishing third.

The winners in Division Four were Letshego Limited, Total Kenya came second and Nation Media Group finished third while in Division Five, I-Sikh were the winners followed by NCPA Group while General Electric came third.

In another award, Abdillahi Noor of Davis & Shirtliff was crowned the Golden Boot winner for Division One after notching 19 goals, Charles Kilanga (18 goals) of Nyayo Kingdom was the winner in Division Two, Ford Wangui (18) of Ping Limited was the award winner in Division Three, Francis Voti (13) of M-Kopa Solar won in Division Four while Beyon Ombogo scored 13 goals to win in Division Five.

The best goalkeeper award in Division One was won by Kevin Mokua of , Alex Kakindu of Advert Eyes Limited won in Division Two, Basil Kariuki of M-Kopa Solar won in Division Three, John Muiru of Letshego Kenya was declared the winner in Division Four while Vincent Oduor of General Electric was the winner in Division Five.

The best defender award was won by Clint Ochieng of Nyayo FC in Division One, Raymond Onono of Liaison Group won the award in Division Two, Apollo Mike of Tropical Heat won in Division Three, Humphrey Muhindi of Seacom won in Division Four while Sam Maunda of Royal Media Group was the winner in Division Five.

Other results; Most Disciplined Team Award; Amiran Kenya (Division One), Safaricom Limited (Division Two), Tropical Heat (Division Three), SportPesa (Division Four) and SCLPS Thunderbolts (Division Five).

Article continues below

Best Supported Team Award: Greenzone Property (Division One), Abdulrahman Saad (Division Two), Tradewinds Aviation (Division Three), Nation Media Group (Division Four).

Most Improved Team of the Year: Tradewinds Aviation.

Most Valuable Player – Vareez Aura (Cosmos Limited) and Eric Aswani (West Ham Limited) – Division One, Victor Amunya (Disciples FC), Due Ombagi (Ping Limited) – Division Two, Peter Kinuthia (Tradewinds Aviation), Victor Maingi (One Africa Logistics Limited) – Division Three, Mathew Mutua – (Creative Innovations), Stephen Ohana (Eco Bank Kenya Limited) – Division Four, Collins Oleche (NCBA Group), Paul Omolupi (General Electric) – Division Five.