Cosafa Cup: Zambia part ways with Sredojevic after early exit

The federation has revealed they have reached mutual agreement with the Serbian to end ties after a poor show in South Africa

The Federation of Zambia has confirmed they have parted ways with head coach Milutin Sredojevic just two days after the national team suffered an early exit from the 2021 Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The federation has confirmed the exit in a statement which stated: “The Football Association of Zambia wishes to announce to its members and stakeholders that it has mutually separated with the senior men’s national team coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“Both parties agreed to mutually separate after a meeting held this morning at Football House.”

Confirming the development, Faz secretary-general Adrian Kashala said: “After a meeting between Faz and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate.

“Faz has thanked Sredojevic for having steered the Chipolopolo from February 3, 2020, to date and wished him the best of luck in his next assignment.”

Speaking after learning of his fate, Sredojevic thanked the federation and the people of Zambia for having supported him during his stay.

“I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials, and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay,” Sredojevic explained.

“All the positive experience with Chipolopolo Zambia I will use in my career ahead and would like to wish all the best to Zambia.”

Faz has also confirmed they will announce the succession roadmap in the next few days.

In a recent interview, Sredojevic stated he was proud of what he had achieved since taking charge of the national team and further said he will positively take any decision to be taken by the Zambia federation on his future.

“I am very proud of each moment I have spent as Zambia coach. I am present, whether I will be a coach it will be purely on the people that are in charge,” Sredojevic said.

“Supporters very often look at the game in a very emotional way. However, administrators are the ones to decide whether it is enough or it is not enough.

“I am pushing myself to the limits and telling myself that my conscience is clean. I have given my best.”

Chipolopolo failed to make it to the knockout stage of the competition for the first time in history after losing two of their Group A matches – 2-1 against Lesotho and 1-0 against Eswatini.

After winning 2-1 against Botswana, Zambia managed a 0-0 draw against South Africa but it was not enough to guarantee them passage to the knockout stage.