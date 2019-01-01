COSAFA Cup: Uganda name Lwanga, Waiswa in preliminary squad

The midfield pair have been named in the Cranes’ initial squad for the approaching Southern African Championship

have released their preliminary squad for the upcoming COSAFA Cup, with Taddeo Lwanga and Moses Waiswa included in the 34-man group named by Abdallah Mubiru.

Lwanga, who was voted Vipers SC Player of the Year last week, is joined in the squad by Waiswa, who claimed the Federation of Uganda Football Association award for best footballer in 2018.

As reported on the competition's official website, Police FC coach Mubiru also selected reputable forward Bashir Mutanda in the squad, which will still be reduced to 22 in compliance with tournament rules.

By virtue of a bye, the Cranes’ competition doesn’t start until the quarter-final where they will play 2018's third-placed side Lesotho on June 1, a team they’ve defeated 3-0 and 2-0 in recent meetings, with the winner facing hosts or Botswana in the last four.

While all the players are homegrown, most of them were selected from KCCA FC and Vipers – the Uganda Premier League’s top two clubs – and a few will also have sights on representing their nation at the in which commences on June 21.

The Cranes’ Afcon tournament begins with an encounter against DR Congo on June 21, followed by a clash with Zimbabwe on the 26th, and then a daunting encounter against hosts on June 30 to end the group phase.

Uganda preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Keni Saidi, Charles Lukwago, James Alitho

Defenders: Jack Komakech, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Paul Mbowa, Isaac Isinde, Hassan Musana, Fillibert Obenchan, Timothy Awanyi, Halid Lwaliwa, Mustafa Mujuzi

Midfielders: Ivan Eyamu, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Nicholas Kasozi, Juma Sadam Ibrahim, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Okello, David Owori, Anukani Bright, Moses Waiswa

Forwards: Bashir Mutanda, Paul Mucuurezi, Nelson Senkatuka, Allan Kayiwa, Daniel Muzeyi Serunkuma, Michael Birungi Komunda, Allan Kyambadde, Juma Balinya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Joel Madondo