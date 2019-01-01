Cosafa Cup Group B Preview: Mozambique target Seychelles scalp, Malawi take aim at Namibia

The 2019 Cosafa Cup Group B will take centre stage on Tuesday with two matches taking place at the King Zwelithini Stadium

Mozambique will square off with Seychelles in the first game of the day in the city of Durban.

The Mambas are desperate for the three points after starting their Group A campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Namibia on Sunday afternoon.

Witness Witi scored for Mozambique, who are placed third on the group standings, but they are only three points behind log leaders Malawi.

Mozambique coach Abel Xavier will be looking to mastermind victory which will keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

The Mambas will take on a Seychelles side which is wounded having succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Malawi in their first game on Sunday afternoon.

Seychelles coach Akbal Patel will be keen to guide the Pirates to their maiden victory over Mozambique.

According to the Fifa website, Mozambique and Seychelles have met seven times.

The Mambas have won all seven matches against the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Malawi will lock horns with Namibia in the second match of the day.

The Flames are brimming with confidence after thrashing Seychelles in their opening game with Gabadinho Mhango grabbing a goal and an assist.

The forward will be hoping to inspire Meke Mwase's side to victory which will see Malawi remain at the top of Group B standings.

Malawi will face a Namibia side which began their Group A campaign with an impressive victory over Mozambique.

Collin Benjamin, who is in charge of the Brave Warriors in the absence of head coach Ricardo Mannetti, is hoping to guide Namibia to their second title.

Article continues below

According to the Fifa website, Malawi and Namibia have clashed 14 times.

The Brave Warriors recorded eight victories compared to the Flames' three, while the other three games ended in draws.