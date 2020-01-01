Coronavirus: Wazito players will not suffer salary reduction - Badoer

The club owner has confirmed none will be subjected to a pay cut despite the global pandemic

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has confirmed no player will suffer a pay cut despite the Kenyan Premier League ( ) taking a break.

The top tier was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no definite date for return.

With everything as far as football is concerned coming to a standstill in the country, many are looking for ways to cut their losses, but not the Wazito owner.

More teams

"Being that I tasted hardships in my life, I feel it is important to take responsibility and show solidarity to the ones that depend on me," Ricardo tweeted

Being that I my self tasted hardships in my life, I feel is important to take responsibility and show solidarity to the ones that depend on me. I will make sure all Badoer Investments employees will not get any pay cut during the lock down including Wazito FC and MGTV — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) April 3, 2020

"I will make sure all Badoer Investments employees will not get any pay cut during the lockdown including Wazito FC and MGTV."

The 2018/19 National Super League champions are currently placed 13th on the KPL table with 20 points from the 23 matches played.

Article continues below

A couple of days ago, Kakamega players agreed to a 50% salary cut as one way of helping the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic, following President Uhuru Kenyatta's plea on March 25.

President Kenyatta and his deputy agreed to take an 80% pay cut and Homeboyz are the first Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side to follow suit.