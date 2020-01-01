Coronavirus: Wazito FC skipper Ochieng turns focus to teaching

The hard-tackling centre half reveals he will strive to help kids to learn more during the break occasioned by the Covid-19 virus

Wazito FC captain Bernard Ochieng has stated he will trade the ball for chalk before normalcy returns in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) owing to the coronavirus effect.

The Kenyan top-flight is among the leagues affected across the world owing to the Covid-19 virus, and Ochieng, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor's in Education at the Kenyatta University in December, is keen to introduce virtual learning as a way of keeping himself occupied during this period.

Players have proved to be the most hit by the government's directive to suspend all the sporting activities for a month and closure of stadia and training camps has apparently confined them to their houses.

However, Ochieng is gunning to tap the fruits of education and double up his income. He said he had approached a handful of parents among them his fellow players with a view of tutoring their children who have also been affected by the pandemic.

“I am pursuing to introduce virtual classes during this period the schools are closed,” Ochieng is quoted by The Star Newspaper.

“Students are suffering out there and since I do not have much to do in the house as I am injured, I think I am in a position to help them. I have talked to a number of clients who have given my proposal a clean bill of health and hopefully, I will hit the ground running soon.”

The Harambee Stars' defender who was part of the team which represented the country in last year’s (Afcon) finals in , said he may consider teaching until September this year.

Ochieng is expected to resume training in the same month after recovering from a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament which saw him go under the knife last month.