Coronavirus: Wazito FC put aside scare to celebrate Hall

The promoted side took time off from containing the Covid-19 virus to celebrate their coach's birthday

Wazito FC have kept aside the current situation in the country owing to the coronavirus to celebrate the birthday of head coach Stewart Hall.

The British coach joined Wazito at the start of the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and has helped the club to rise from the bottom of the table to 13th with 20 points.

On Tuesday, the promoted side treated the coach to a sumptuous birthday witnessed by almost the entire playing unit.

The boss is a year older 🎉 🎉#Wazito4Life pic.twitter.com/37oMcpnqN2 — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) March 17, 2020

Wazito are also in the running for the FKF title and will be waiting on Wednesday to know the fate of their unplayed Round of 16 match against .

The Bankers, alongside and defending champions FC, failed to honour their respective matches citing the recent directives by the government to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Sunday the league and competitions committee will decide the fate of the three teams.

“The league and competitions committee will look into the matter on the two cases and give us the way forward," Otieno told Goal.

“The decision to continue with the matches was done in consultation with all the key stakeholders, including the government.

“The FKF league and competition committee upon receipt of the match officials report will sit down next week and make a decision on a case by case basis.”

Already AFC and have booked their places in the quarter-finals after winning their respective Round of 16 matches.