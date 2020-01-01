Coronavirus: Wanga, Muchiri add voices in 'stay safe' campaign

The two stars are among the latest locals to have pleaded with Kenyans to ensure they undertake steps which will help halt the spread of Covid-19

Allan Wanga and former midfielder Boniface Muchiri have urged Kenyans to stay safe in order to help in de-escalating the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kakamega striker and Muchiri, as well as defender Samuel Olwande, are the latest Kenyan Premier League ( ) stars to come out and share their messages.

“Let's stay at home and play our part. Let's all stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Wanga wrote on his Twitter handle.

On his part, Muchiri, who had left the country for trials in the USA in September 2019, promised to come back stronger as he pleads for Kenyans to observe safety standards to keep Covid-19 away.

“Don't worry God is in control. Stay at home and take care of yourself and your family. I am coming back stronger,” Muchiri wrote on his Facebook page.

Kenyan defender Olwande also shared a few tips the populace can implement in their efforts to live free from infection.

“Together we can stop the spread of coronavirus. Remember to regularly wash your hands with soap and clean running water for 20 seconds. Always keep distance and avoid crowded places," Olwande said in a small video shared by Kariobangi Sharks.

“Stay home and be safe.”

Michael Olunga, Erick Ouma and John Makwatta are among players who have previously shared their messages of encouragement to Kenyans.

The latest reports indicate the number of Covid-19 infections has risen in the country and now stands at 31.

Since the first case was reported, Football Federation (FKF) and the KPL moved to suspend all activities until the situation, with advice from the Ministry of Health, returns to normal.