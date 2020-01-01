Coronavirus: Tusker FC's Muchiri convinced normalcy will resume

The winger has urged everyone to be careful and stay active while at home

FC winger Boniface Muchiri has urged everyone to be cautious and protect their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the government confirmed 122 cases in the country with four casualties with hundreds in mandatory quarantine. The Harambee Stars forward is optimistic normalcy will resume soon.

"I hope you are taking care of yourselves and families during this time," Muchiri said in a video posted on the club's Twitter handle.

"There is nothing permanent in life so it shall come to pass and we will be back to our normal routine. There is hope everywhere so let us continue praying and working hard from home and continue bonding with our families as we wait for things to get better.

"I wanna wish you well wherever you are, healthy life during this time and make sure you are taking good care of yourself because currently, we are in a difficult situation."

The 23-year-old has also revealed he is recovering well from his groin injury and will come back stronger.

"I am recovering well and in good shape; I am coming back stronger," Muchiri added.

"See you soon and take care."

The Brewers are currently third in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with 46 points from 22 matches.