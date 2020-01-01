Coronavirus: Tug of war - KPL now tells FKF ‘you don’t know what you are saying’

The KPL chief now says only clubs have the mandate to decide fate of the league and it will be known at the end of the curfew

Kenyan Premier League ( ) has maintained the fate of the top-flight will only be decided when the 21-day curfew imposed by the government elapses.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has disagreed with his Football Federation (FKF) counterpart Barry Otieno, who had earlier told Goal exclusively the league will not resume, and FKF rules will be used to determine the winner and teams to be relegated.

“We will know the fate of the league when the 21 days added by the government as a curfew to contain Covid-19 come to a close,” Oguda told Goal on Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate FKF have quickly moved to make a decision that the league will not continue but all I know the league will still be played if and when we contain the virus.

“Furthermore, it is KPL who are mandated to run the league and who can decide the fate of the same, clubs are only affiliated to FKF but the league is managed by KPL so we have the final say, and it I think FKF are not sure of what they are saying.”

Asked whether the KPL is not fighting FKF on the matter, Oguda told Goal: “We are not fighting anyone, we are stating the rules as they are, we can only know the fate of the league after the clubs meet and decide, only the stakeholders can make a ruling on a league and not FKF.”

Meanwhile, Otieno has further told Goal they will forward the names of teams to represent the country in Caf competitions before the seven days they were given by Caf come to and end.

“If you use logic, there is no way our league can start now and end as planned, we need the players to train before even starting the league and that means we are talking of June and remember even if we play three matches a day, still it will not work," he added.

“We should call a spade a spade and start preparations for next season, I want to ask clubs in KPL to save the money they have to prepare for next season, this season is done and dusted and our next move is to forward names of representatives to Caf.”

If FKF rules are used, will be declared winners of the top-flight while will join already relegated in National Super League (NSL) next season, and Kisumu All-Stars will battle with the third-place finisher in the NSL in the promotion/relegation play-offs.