Coronavirus: Together we can stop this pandemic - Wazito FC star Isuza

The midfielder has urged citizens to follow the given instructions to curb the spread of the virus

Wazito FC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has urged the sporting family and Kenyans at large to take seriously the guidelines given regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

By Sunday, April 5, had confirmed 142 cases with four casualties. The 25-year-old says the pandemic can only be curbed if citizens abide by the set guidelines by respective authorities.

"This is a global problem which needs cooperation from everyone to find a solution," Isuza told Goal on Sunday.

"The numbers are rising and we have been told what to do to stop the virus from spreading. As responsible, sporting fraternity and law-abiding citizens, all we can do is obey. If we do this together, I am sure we will manage to stop the pandemic and everything will be normal again."

The Harambee Stars midfielder has urged colleagues to continue training as advised to ensure they remain fit.

"It is true, training alone is not easy, but we are professionals and we have to sacrifice," he added.

"Discipline is needed and I urge my colleagues to maintain it to remain fit and ready for the season, suppose it resumes."

Isuza joined Wazito from AFC in January this year.