Coronavirus: Time for Kenyans to be more compassionate - AFC Leopards' Shikanda

The official has urged the people to show the spirit of brotherhood as they try to fight and restrain the spread of Covid-19

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has called on Kenyans to show compassion for others as they fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of infected people in the country rising to 38, is under a curfew and Shikanda, speaking in a video relayed on the club's Facebook page, said this is the time Kenyans should show brotherhood.

“It is our [AFC Leopards] humble request to our players, fans, the football fraternity and all Kenyans to take care of themselves. I encourage everyone to be more philanthropic and look out for others in these tough times,” Shikanda said on Sunday.

More teams

“Compassion is key now as we brace for the coronavirus pandemic.”

Shikanda's call comes just days after Harambee Stars teammates Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and Eric Ouma donated basic necessities to residents in different parts of Nairobi.

Wanyama, through his Victor Wanyama Foundation, donated foodstuffs to residents of Mathare Slums while the Johanna Omollo Foundation did the same for residents in Dandora Estates on Thursday and Friday.

Ouma was the first high-profile Kenyan athlete to donate hand sanitizers to a group of young players in Kibera.

Shikanda continued and sent a message of comfort to the people who have been adversely affected by Covid-19.

The administrator also urged people to be cautious and mindful of their close relatives in taking the necessary steps if they feel they might have contracted coronavirus.

“Let me also take this opportunity to send condolences from AFC Leopards' fraternity to the families of those who have lost their loved ones across the world and also in Kenya,” he added.

“Lastly, I urge all should one have any symptoms or suspect to be a victim please have the interest of the society at heart and seek medical attention immediately.

“It is important as prompt action will be key to save your family and members of the society.

“We look forward to conquering coronavirus pandemic.”

Article continues below

The effects of the disease led to the suspension of football-related activities in the country for at least one month.