Coronavirus: This is not a holiday for AFC Leopards - Okwemba

The 40-year states players should continue working from home despite the current break

AFC legend Charles Okwemba has challenged players plying trade in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to maintain their fitness despite the break.

The top-tier took a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, most clubs suspended their activities. Most of the players are currently indoors waiting for normal activities with their respective teams to resume but the 40-year-old believes they should also continue exercising from home.

"If you are a player and really love your career, you will not remain dormant," Okwemba told Goal on Saturday.

"You will have to invent ways to train to ensure you remain fit throughout and when the league resumes, you will be in the best shape possible. We have some players who think this is a holiday for them; the Covid-19 will not be here for long, it will be controlled."

The former midfielder has also advised the players on the best times to go to the gym and maintain their physique.

"During the midmorning sessions, the gyms have less traffic, and it is the perfect time for players to do their sessions. It means fewer interactions with the public and more gain," Okwemba concluded.

April 4 remains the tentative date of the KPL return.