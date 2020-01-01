Coronavirus: Teams will need up to a month to compete again - Babu

The tactician believes players will not be in good shape and it will affect their productivity when the league resumes

head coach Babu Salim insists players will be blunt for an immediate restart to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) when things normalize.

Like in many countries, the Kenyan top-tier was suspended owing to the current coronavirus pandemic. Many of the stakeholders are of the idea the league should be completed; however, the youthful tactician insists teams must be given time to prepare.

"It will not be as immediate as many people believe because right now it is all about individual training," Babu told Goal on Thursday.

"Some players do not have a place to train; no open field for them and yes others are training with local teams but I am sure they are not getting enough to compete in the top-tier. We will need a month or at least three weeks to prepare before competing again."

The tactician has revealed the impact of the break on his team.

"We had just started doing well and players had recovered from poor results posted," he added.

"We were doing well and I believe we could have caused teams problems, unfortunately [the break] happened."

The Powermen are seventh on the log with 36 points after 23 matches.