Coronavirus: Stay safe in this ‘difficult time’ - Club Brugge‘s Emmanuel Dennis

The Nigeria international has given his advice on the pandemic which is causing problems around the world

forward Emmanuel Dennis has urged people to stay at home and safe during this ‘difficult time’.

The pandemic has claimed thousands of lives across the world, crippled the economy and forced football leagues and other major activities to a hiatus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended some measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including handwashing, social distancing as well as encouraging people to stay at home if possible.

More teams

Dennis has taken to social media to advise his supporters on the coronavirus and heralded how he has been keeping fit at home.

Article continues below

“Difficult time but we keep working. Remember to stay home n and stay safe,” Dennis tweeted.

Difficult time but we keep working 🚴🏾‍♂️

Remember to #Stayhome n #staysafe ❤️✊🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/3oXHjUFJKL — Emmanuel B Dennis (@dennisblessed42) March 24, 2020

Dennis has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals in 34 games across all competitions, including three in the .

The Super Eagles star will hope to continue from where he stopped when the Belgian First Division A resumes.