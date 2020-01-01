Coronavirus: Sporting fraternity should keep off the field of play - Nyamweya

The former federation head is impressed with the work done by respective authorities to stop the virus from spreading

Veteran administrator Sam Nyamweya has urged the sporting fraternity to continue adhering to the guidelines given to stay safe from Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide; in , 31 cases have been reported with one casualty. The former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president has also appreciated those responsible for their dedication to ensuring the virus does not spread.

"I am appealing to the sporting fraternity and specifically to the football family to keep off from the field of play and adhere to the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"I too salute our gallant doctors, nurses, clinicians, lab technologists and other cadres in the medical profession for their professional input and sacrifice in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and for being on the frontline in the war against this global health crisis.

"Kenyans should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government and our medics by taking personal responsibility observing hygiene, washing hands, social distancing and being indoors by 7 pm."

Nyamweya has also showered President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe with praise for putting up measures to ensure Kenyans are safe.

"I wish to congratulate the President of the Republic of Kenya His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe, for the timely measures and strategic interventions put in place by the government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Your Excellency, you inspire hope and confidence amid fear and confusion triggered by the unprecedented global health crisis that has so far manifested in over 184 Countries.

"We thank you for being at the frontline and leading by example and marshaling all arms of your government in tackling this threat against humanity caused by the coronavirus."

The FKF suspended all matches to help curb the spread of the virus. Although the Kenyan Premier League ( ) set April 4 as a tentative return date, early signs indicate the dates will be pushed forward.