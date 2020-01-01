Coronavirus: Simba SC's Kahata donates clean water in Mathare Slums

The attacking midfielder becomes the latest footballer to offer a helping hand to the local communities as Kenya battle to contain Covid-19

and Simba SC striker Francis Kahata has donated clean water to residents of Mathare AB in a bid to help them keep the coronavirus at bay.

He donated 10,000 litres of clean water to the residents who have been forced to remain indoors for the better part of their days following a 7 pm - 5 am curfew imposed by the government.

Kahata is in the country after the suspension of the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) for a month owing to similar cases in .

“My friends and I decided to take water for them. We decided to avail water for them because in dealing with coronavirus cleanliness has been greatly emphasised especially handwashing,” Kahata told Goal.

“People lack even water to bath with and I decided to help them with some 10,000 litres and we also show the kids how they must wash their hands.

“These residents had requested me to help them get enough water because this is what they were critically missing.

“I thought it was important to show love to other people at this critical time instead of just staying at home.”

Kahata's compassionate gesture comes a day after Harambee Stars and midfielder Victor Wanyama donated basic necessities including hand sanitizers to the residents of Mathare.

Johanna Omollo, on Friday, also extended a helping hand to residents of Dandora Estate. The Cercle Brugge midfielder, through his Johanna Omollo Foundation, had donated cooking oil, rice, ugali flour, sugar, hand wash and soaps.

Another Harambee Stars player who had made a donation was Eric Ouma who gave a group of young players in Kibera hand sanitizers.

Kahata left and joined Simba at the start of the 2019/20 campaign and has been a regular member for the Wekund wa Msimbazi who are on course to retain the VPL title.

The midfielder, in a recent interview with Goal, stated he has already achieved his objectives with the Tanzanian club.

"I can confidently say we have realised the objective since no team can stop us from winning the league. We have a healthy lead and once the league resumes we will just be doing our best to seal it. So my first objective this season is realized, my focus is on the next one," Kahata said.

From 28 matches Simba have harvested 71 points, 17 more than the second-placed Azam FC.