Coronavirus: Shimanyula welcomes government support for KPL players

The players will each pocket Sh 10, 000 as they have been suffering after matches were suspended owing to Covid-19

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has welcomed the move by the government to support Kenyan Premier League ( ) players during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government through the Sports Cabinet CS Amina Mohamed confirmed on Tuesday that all KPL players will be getting Sh10,000 for the next three months as part of the Sh20 million Covid-19 stimulus package from the Sports Fund.

The agreement had been reached a couple of weeks ago to help players who have been struggling to make a living after football was suspended owing to the pandemic.

According to the CS, only verified players from teams as well as five technical team members from some teams will benefit.

“We are going to release Sh10,000 per month for 30 players and five technical officers for the 12 most vulnerable KPL Clubs. This will be a total of 420 beneficiaries,” Amina told reporters on Tuesday.

“The stimulus package will be for the next two months with the possibility of an extension of a third month should we be able to mobilize more funds from well-wishers and our partners.”

The move has excited the Homeboyz chairman who said it will help boost the players during the period.

“I want to thank the government for the timely intervention to come out and help our players during these difficult periods of the Covid-19 era,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“Despite the fact that I don’t know how the money will reach the players, it is a good move by the government and was long overdue. Our players have really suffered since the league took a break and they needed someone to boost them financially.

“The money [though not enough] will help the players to clear debts they have incurred in previous months an also keep them ready as we wait for the KPL season to resume, either after the curfew or in August.”

While confirming the package, the Sports CS further clarified that top-tier players will be the first inline before the aid goes to players plying trade in lower divisions.

“We have agreed that we are starting with KPL because we know the difficulty they are going through," Amina explained.

"After verification, we have come up with a final list of those footballers suffering the most. We will begin with them and continue rolling out the program for the next 15 days while taking stock.

“We have a verified list. Previously we had a list with exaggerated numbers before we verified and got the real numbers.”

Other athletes from different disciplines are also set to benefit. Amina has also urged corporates to come on board and help the sporting industry, especially sportsmen and women who are suffering.