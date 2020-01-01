Coronavirus: Roma won't travel to Sevilla for Europa League tie after plane from Italy not given authorisation to land

The Giallorossi's meeting with the Liga outfit is now likely to be called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak

will not travel from to for a round-of-16 clash on Thursday, after their plane was denied authorisation to land in due to measures being put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The two sides were due to meet in a first-leg clash at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, which now looks set to be postponed due to the decision not to travel.

Roma have released an official statement on social media confirming the news, which reads: "AS Roma will not go to Spain for the Europa League match against Sevilla due to lack of authorization from local authorities. More details will be announced by UEFA."

🔴Breaking news: #ASRoma will not travel to Spain for the @EuropaLeague match against @SevillaFC_ENG after the plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain. More details from UEFA soon. pic.twitter.com/vnVmJLkeRC — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 11, 2020

Italy is currently in lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, with significant travel restrictions in place across the country.

There have been over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, where 631 people have died.

Spain is also one of the worst-affected countries in Europe as there have been over 2,000 confirmed cases and 47 deaths to date.

Several airlines have already stopped flying to Italy during the outbreak, with more disruptions expected in the coming weeks.

Major sporting events across the world continue to be badly affected by the crisis, with , and either postponing games or playing them behind closed doors.

A UEFA Youth League fixture between and was the latest in a long line of games to be called off on Wednesday, which came two days after prevented their Primavera side from travelling to to face .

Elsewhere in the Europa League, have seen a request to postpone their last-16 tie against Olympiacos in Greece rejected by UEFA, and are scheduled to face LASK at Raiffeisen Arena in behind closed doors.

Supporters have also been banned from attending over half of the 's first knockout stage second-leg fixtures, with set to take on at an empty Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.