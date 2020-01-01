Unlock 4.0: Sporting activities to resume with crowd restrictions in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a circular with guidelines for the fourth phase of reopening following the pandemic...

In a new set of guidelines, detailing the fourth phase of unlocking following the Coronavirus pandemic, the Government of has lifted restrictions it had imposed on the resumption of sporting activities, including football.

More importantly, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) circular also specifies that spectators will be allowed to attend sporting activities, albeit with restrictions.

The guidelines state that a maximum of 100 spectators will be allowed to attend sporting activities with effect from 21st September 2020. However, social distancing measures will be mandatory including wearing of face masks, physical distancing and provisions for thermal scanning and hand sanitising.

Necessary 'Standard Operating Procedures' (SOP) is expected to be issued for the same by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, international air travel of passengers continues to be restricted, unless approved by the MHA, which might be of significance for Indian clubs and their foreign signings.

Earlier, after several months of lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the government had allowed stadiums to be opened for training without the involvement of spectators.

The All Football Federation (AIFF) had acted on the instructions of the government to pause all football activities in March earlier this year as the country entered into a lockdown.

The (ISL) was wrapped up before the lockdown began but the had to be halted with four rounds left to play. The remaining rounds were later cancelled and , who had an unassailable lead, were declared as the champions.

However, the I-League second division and various AIFF youth leagues were paused.

The upcoming season is expected to begin in November 2020 with the ISL and I-League set to be held in centralised venues (Goa and West Bengal respectively). The paused I-League second division is expected to be held before those tournaments in Kolkata.

It must be noted that several major leagues around the world have resumed without the involvement of spectators.