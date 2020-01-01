Coronavirus: Rahimo FC get Champions League ticket as Burkina Faso league ends

All football competitions in the West African nation have been cancelled following Monday's emergency meeting in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Burkinabe Football Federation (BFF) has announced that the 2019-20 Burkinabe Premier League season will not continue as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an emergency meeting held on Monday at the BFF headquarters, president Arsjouma Sirima confirmed that football in the country will not return amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

As a result, the current season has been declared void with Rahimo FC to represent the country in the Caf , while Salitas will feature in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Apart from this, the federation also stated measures to be taken regarding player contracts and wages.

“With respect to players' contracts, it is considered one year to be exhausted. In other words, those whose contracts ended at the end of this season will, therefore, be free,” a part of the statement read.



“As far as wages are concerned, a guarantee is given by the Burkina Faso football federation that players' wages will normally be paid by clubs in accordance with their contract.”

The 2019 champions Rahimo bowed out of this year’s Champions League after a 5-1 loss to on aggregate in the preliminary round.

For Salitas, they were eliminated in the Confederation Cup’s first round by Benin Republic’s ESAE FC.

Angola was the first African country to cancel their league after an agreement was reached between the 15 competing clubs and the Angolan Football Federation.